Obi slams ‘double standards’ after Ibom Air passenger is jailed while Kwam 1 walks free

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the altercation aboard an Ibom Air flight that led to the arrest and remand of passenger, Comfort Emmanson.

Emmanson was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting crew members of the state-owned airline during boarding. She was subsequently arraigned and remanded in prison for her conduct at the airport.

In a statement posted on X, Obi apologised to both Emmanson and the Ibom Air crew but criticised what he described as the “dehumanising treatment” meted out to the passenger. He condemned the decision to strip her in public, calling it “unnecessary” and an example of “abuse by our agencies.”

The Labour Party chieftain compared the case to a recent incident involving Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1, who was accused of preventing a flight from taking off. Obi noted that while Emmanson was swiftly prosecuted, Kwam 1 had not been arrested or arraigned, and even had state officials advocating on his behalf.

“It is unacceptable that she was hurriedly taken to court and remanded, while someone who visibly held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk is still at large,” Obi wrote.

He described the Ibom Air case as a reflection of double standards in Nigeria’s justice system, stressing that justice must be “fair, equal, and not selective, especially against women who are seen to be weaker.”

Obi also drew attention to what he called the unchecked impunity of politically connected individuals, adding: “This young lady’s offence does not compare to the crimes committed daily by those parading themselves as ‘excellencies’ while looting public funds without consequence.”

The former governor urged the Minister of Aviation and other relevant authorities to explain the “double standards” in handling such incidents.

“The rule of law based on justice for all must remain the guidepost of our democracy,” he said, concluding with his campaign mantra: “A new Nigeria is possible"