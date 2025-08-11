KWAM 2: Unruly Ibom Air passenger remanded in Kirikiri

A female passenger accused of assaulting Ibom Air staff on a Uyo–Lagos flight has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre following her arraignment in court.

The accused, identified as Comfort Emmanson, was charged after reportedly engaging in disruptive behaviour aboard the flight.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, Tunde Moshood, confirmed the development via his official X handle on Monday, August 11.

“The more reason the flying public should be more careful, the unruly passenger on the Uyo–Lagos bound Ibom Air, Miss Comfort Emmanson, has been charged to court and she’s now cooling off in Kirikiri,” Moshood stated.

The incident has drawn attention to growing concerns over passenger misconduct in Nigerian aviation.

FG Warns of Stricter Measures for Airlines Offenders

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has previously warned that it will enforce stricter measures to curb such unruly acts, which have been on the rise at airports nationwide.

Aviation authorities stress that such incidents not only disrupt operations but also threaten the safety and security of passengers and crew.

The NCAA has repeatedly reminded the public that physical or verbal assaults on airline staff are punishable under existing aviation and criminal laws.

While details of the specific court charges against Emmanson were not immediately disclosed, legal analysts note that convictions for assault in such circumstances can attract significant penalties, including imprisonment.