Jigan Babaoja on resilience and rising above body-shaming

In a candid conversation with Oyinmomo TV, Jigan reflected on his childhood, recalling the cruel taunts he endured due to his physical disability.



Despite the early ridicule, he explained that he developed a thick skin and unwavering sense of self-worth from a very young age. “I have taken these things off my mind. I have taken it off my mind since I was eight years old. I do not know if I have an injury on my leg. The only time I know I am living with disability is when I look into the mirror,” he said.

EXPLORE THIS: Public reacts to $260M lawsuit against Tyler Perry with scepticism, and conspiracy theories Now in the public eye, Jigan refuses to be defined by his condition. He shared that he doesn’t view himself as disabled, emphasizing his ability to carry out physical tasks that many would assume he couldn't manage. “This is because I can literally do everything. I can run. I can jump. I can play football. There is nothing I cannot do. Even when it comes to (sexual intercourse), I do better than a two-legged person. I like to do all those hard things,” he added.



ALSO READ: Tyler Perry’s legal team denounces $260 million sexual assault lawsuit as a ‘scam’