Jigan Babaoja on resilience and rising above body-shaming

In a candid conversation with Oyinmomo TV, Jigan reflected on his childhood, recalling the cruel taunts he endured due to his physical disability.
Despite the early ridicule, he explained that he developed a thick skin and unwavering sense of self-worth from a very young age.
“I have taken these things off my mind. I have taken it off my mind since I was eight years old. I do not know if I have an injury on my leg. The only time I know I am living with disability is when I look into the mirror,” he said.
EXPLORE THIS: Public reacts to $260M lawsuit against Tyler Perry with scepticism, and conspiracy theories
Now in the public eye, Jigan refuses to be defined by his condition. He shared that he doesn’t view himself as disabled, emphasizing his ability to carry out physical tasks that many would assume he couldn't manage.
“This is because I can literally do everything. I can run. I can jump. I can play football. There is nothing I cannot do. Even when it comes to (sexual intercourse), I do better than a two-legged person. I like to do all those hard things,” he added.
ALSO READ: Tyler Perry’s legal team denounces $260 million sexual assault lawsuit as a ‘scam’
Jigan’s message is one of empowerment, not only for himself but for others navigating similar experiences. He encouraged people living with disabilities to embrace their individuality and reclaim their confidence.
“My advice to people like me is that they should observe my life. Before you abuse me, I would have abused myself. There is nothing anyone can say to me that would pain me. They should accept that that is how God does his thing,” he said.
READ ALSO: Showmax original, 'Cheta M' Season 2 ends with conflict, sacrifice, and speculation
Jigan Babaoja rose to fame in 2012 with his performance in Baba Tee’s film Ijewuru. His popularity soared in 2018 following the viral success of his So Mo Age Mi challenge, which became a cultural moment across social media platforms.
Today, he stands as a symbol of resilience, humor, and the power of self-acceptance, refusing to let any label limit his potential.
ALSO READ: If you loved Taraji P. Henson in ‘Straw,’ you'll love her even more in these films and series