Nollywood actor and producer Femi Adebayo has opened up about the moment he decided to leave being a lawyer for acting.

In a recent interview, the renowned actor, who holds a Master’s Degree in law from the University of Ibadan, revealed that his mind was made up on switching careers when he received an acting offer worth N50,000 for three days, at a time he was being paid N20,000 a month as a lawyer.

He noted that at the time, he had been acting on the side as a hobby, but then decided to take up acting as a career after seeing how financially rewarding it was.

Adebayo said: “Honestly speaking, when I started working as a lawyer, my salary then was just N20,000 on a monthly basis and acting was a hobby for me all this while. So not until they invited me for acting roles, they were ready to pay me N50,000 for three days. And as a lawyer, I was getting N20,000 for one month. I said, Femi, this acting is your calling. That was when I decided that I would abandon law practice and face entertainment fully.”

As it turned out, Adebayo’s decision to pursue acting full-time was a good one, as he is now one of the most recognised actors and producers in Nollywood, with successful projects like Seven Doors, Jagun Jagun, and King of Thieves (Agesinkole).