“Pull It Up Right Now!” - Inside the Heated Moment Between Ms DSF and Mide Oni

In an interview on the show Off The Record, the host Mide Oni and guest Ms DSF, actress and media personality , got into a confrontation over a controversial statement she made in a different interview. An interview that began on a light note between the two women quickly turned tense.

The exchange began when Mide Oni referenced a previous interview where Ms DSF reportedly stated that "men often lead with sexual advances." Mide, referencing the statement, challenged the words of Ms DSF earlier, saying, "In a previous interview, you said that men lead with sexual advances ."

Already visibly irritated, Ms DSF vehemently denied having said such a thing, insisting that Mide was misquoting her and demanding proof. "Pull it up and roll it right now," she fumed, ready to face up to the accusations. Tension mounted as Mide refused to back down, claiming it should be easy to locate the clip, which further inflamed Ms DSF. READ ALSO: Ayra Starr Was Violated Online And She’s Not the Only One

As the argument about what Ms DSF had said continued, it became more and more personal. The two women began to trade jabs: Ms DSF accused Mide of twisting her words, while Mide believed that Ms DSF was looking for drama because it would make her the center of attention. The argument escalated, with each woman defending her corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation reached a boiling point when a clearly frustrated Ms DSF accused Mide of being unprofessional, suggesting, "As a journalist, you're so mad, Aggie," and further saying that Mide's approach was to create a viral moment, not an honest conversation. On Instagram, Nigerians' comments seemed to support Ms DSF, accusing Mide of coming at her with bad energy

READ ALSO: Ever Wondered Who Puts Together Imisi’s Chic Looks? It’s Abanitunrase At one time, Mide attempted to diffuse the situation with an apology: "I apologise if I've come across defensive. I apologise if I've upset you. That was not my intention. Honestly, I really am. I don't want you to feel like I came here to draw you out. How gassed was I about this interview? I was like, I love her. I've been following you for years. Why would I want to upset you?”

The interview, despite heated moments, concluded on a conciliatory note, as Ms DSF said she did not come here to stir up controversy and that she wanted to talk constructively. They settled on letting sleeping dogs lie, but, as it would appear, there was still some residual uneasiness between them.

This incident highlighted the complexities of media interviews, where one's statements can be taken out of context and emotions run high amid clashing personalities. Though both made amends at various times, it was a reminder of how easy it is for a casual conversation to degenerate into a full-blown confrontation once egos and miscommunication enter the picture.