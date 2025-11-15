What Is It About Sex That Men Can’t Take It Out of the Office?

In the workplace, boundaries are established to ensure the environment remains respectful, productive, and free from interruptions.

Still, for some people, work remains a place where unwanted advances, inappropriate remarks, and even big scandals can happen. A really well-known example from recently is Ezra, who co-founded Paystack , and got caught up in a controversy about sexual misconduct at work .

But why is it, especially for men, that they seem to have such a hard time keeping their personal desires out of the office?

The Power of the Workplace Dynamic: Power, Privilege, and Proximity

Ezra Olubi

Workplaces are typically set up with a clear power structure, making it obvious who holds authority and who doesn't. These power differences influence how people interact with each other, sometimes leading those in charge to feel they can push things too far.

It's important to understand from the outset that Ezra held a position of immense power. As a co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, he wasn't just another employee; he was at the very top. That role gave him significant sway over matters such as hiring decisions, people's career paths, and even daily operations. When you introduce a sexual element into that kind of dynamic, the chances of someone being taken advantage of dramatically increase.

A prominent case of sexual harassment in Nigeria is the Ejike Maduka (MRS) v Microsoft. Mrs Maduka, a former employee of Microsoft Nigeria Ltd, sued her former employer, together with its parent company, Microsoft Corporation. Her grouse, among other things, was that the employment contract was wrongfully terminated on the ground that she refused to succumb to the sexual advances of her boss, the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mrs Maduka claimed that her employer tickled and touched her, as well as other female employees, inappropriately.

Another case worthy of note is that of Adekunle Adebiyi, Chief Sales & Distribution Officer, MTN Nigeria, where female employees accused him of using his seniority to pressure young staff into sexual relationships, including threatening them with termination if they refused. These accusations went beyond personal misconduct: whistle-blowers alleged systematic coercion, corruption, and abuse, claiming that Adebiyi “used his position in the company to sleep with young female employees.”

That power differential is critical. According to reports, the misconduct allegations involve a subordinate. When someone is structurally dependent, financially or career-wise, they may feel pressured into situations they wouldn’t otherwise entertain. In such cases, “consent” becomes a murky concept, layered with fear, ambition, or the belief that refusal could carry real professional costs.

Another factor that contributes to this misconduct is the proximity of colleagues in close working environments; long hours and shared experiences also blur the lines.

Workplace romances and flirtations are not new, but in an era of heightened awareness around harassment and consent, the repercussions of such interactions have become more significant.

However, some individuals still struggle to separate their professional and personal lives, believing that their status or authority entitles them to behave in ways that others may find inappropriate.

The Digital Mask: Past Tweets and a Digital Persona

It’s deeply unsettling that these tweets from 2009 to 2013 have resurfaced. They contain comments about erections during meetings, inappropriate jokes about coworkers, and even disturbing references to minors and sexualized fictional characters. These aren’t just innocent “locker room” comments; they signal a mindset, or at least a persona, that seems to normalise seeing people as objects and ignoring boundaries.

What makes this situation even more concerning is the contrast between this past behaviour and the public image he might have carefully crafted. Although his X account is now inactive, the harm and digital trail it left behind are still there.

The disconnect between this polished, powerful tech leader and the person who wrote those posts raises tough questions: Was it just a joke? A sign of immaturity? Or did it reveal something more troubling about his true nature? When someone reaches the top, we must wonder if their past is truly in the past or merely concealed.

Relationships at Work: Consent, Culture, and Cynicism

Since the #MeToo movement gained momentum in 2017, conversations around consent, accountability, and power in the workplace have intensified. Yet, despite these conversations, many men fail to recognise the paramount importance of upholding appropriate professional boundaries at work. For some, the workplace remains a place where sexual advances not only will be tolerated but are also expected, especially when power dynamics come into play.

Ezra's case touches on more than misconduct; it tugs at the norms around personal relationships at work. Reports claim his ex-partner, Max Obae (aka Maki), accused him of misogyny, abuse, and exploitation, even alleging that he pretended to be gay to attract feminists.

This is not a simple breakup. According to Obae's account, their relationship evolved into a toxic power play. The troubling part is that these aren't just whispers. They reflect a dynamic where personal, sexual, and corporate lives blur, especially in startup cultures where "family," "inner circle," and "team" often overlap.

In such environments, the lines between mentorship, friendship, and sexual advances can become dangerously ambiguous, especially when one wields more influence.

Leadership Responsibility and Hypocrisy

Ezra Olubi and his throuple partners.

Paystack, as a company, is not a small entity. It has global backing (Stripe acquired it) and is seen as a model in African fintech. With that prestige comes accountability: for culture, for reputation, and for setting a moral tone.

When a founder is accused of sexual misconduct, that isn’t just a personal failure; it’s a leadership failure. His behaviour reflects on Paystack’s ethos. If the company projects values like “kindness,” “transparency,” or “respect,” then its leaders must embody them.

Paystack has said it’ll carry out a “fair, transparent, and structured review process” in line with its internal policies. But many are watching closely. If the process lacks seriousness or if consequences are lax, the message is clear: success may shield you from accountability.

Sexual Misconduct Beyond the Corporate World

This isn't just an isolated issue; it runs deep within the system and extends far beyond the business world. For years now, Nigeria's universities have been dealing with the awful problem of "sex-for-grades." Between 2021 and 2025, over 50 professors have been officially accused of misusing their power to pressure students into having sex with them. In one instance at the University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Ndifon was prosecuted for sexual misconduct against some of his students. Although the university suspended him, the harm done and the student's dignity might be something that lasts a very long time.

This pattern isn't confined to just lecture halls. In the political sector, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan made serious allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. She claimed he made unwanted sexual advances, hinting at a deal: political backing in return for some private "quality moments."

Unfortunately, her colleagues dismissed her formal complaint on the assembly floor due to technicalities, and she ultimately ended up being suspended from the Senate. Many people felt this was a harsh punishment. It really drives home how power and personal relationships can become tangled in government circles, going far beyond what we typically see in business or education.

The Bigger Picture: Why This Isn’t Just About Ezra

What makes this case resonate beyond the individual is how it taps into a universal problem: the way men in power sometimes weaponise sex in professional spaces. It’s not just about attraction. It’s about control, validation, and dominance.

There’s also a cultural component. In many tech hubs, particularly in emerging ecosystems, the startup narrative glorifies risk-taking, brilliance, and disruption but rarely interrogates how power is wielded once the company succeeds. When leaders are celebrated as icons, some feel entitled to behaviours they wouldn’t have dared in a less elevated position.

The scandal surrounding Ezra Olubi and Paystack is disturbing not simply because of what was said or allegedly done, but because it's a microcosm of a deeper issue: when sexual desire meets corporate power, the result is often abuse, distortion, and betrayal. Men like Ezra don’t just bring their ambition into work; they unfortunately bring their fantasies.

If Paystack’s investigation is to mean anything, it must do more than check boxes. It should reaffirm the company’s values, hold its leaders accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent affection, desire, or sexuality from being used as leverage in the workplace.

Beyond that, the broader work ecosystem, in Nigeria, Africa, and globally, must confront how power, prestige, and sex intersect and how to build cultures where professionalism doesn't bow to predation.