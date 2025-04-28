I'm working on my TV station - Annie Macaulay reveals next steps

Annie Macaulay has revealed some of the next big steps for her brand amid her public separation from Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

During the recent highly anticipated Headies Awards on April 28, 2025, Annie granted an interview to BBC Pidgin where she announced that she is working on her very own television station called Annie Macaulay TV.

When asked about her children, she noted that they were doing well.

“My children dey kampe, my family dey kampe. My first daughter is abroad studying, don't play with her o, don't play with my kids, they are my backbone.”

“Right now I'm working on my own TV station, my own online TV, Annie Macaulay TV. I want everyone to be ready for different things. We've already done a series which will soon air on Annie Macaulay TV, very soon.”

The reality TV star also went viral at the event after giving a shoutout to fellow single ladies, garnering reactions online.

Amid her career aspirations, Annie also recently secured her first ambassadorial deal despite the ongoing separation from 2Baba.

Meanwhile, 2Baba, who has been in the public eye for his personal life, was recently seen publicly reconciling with his mother, Rose Idibia, after a period of tension.

The reunion came to light when 2Baba’s new partner, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State Assembly lawmaker, accompanied him to visit his mother.

The meeting followed months of speculation, including a missing persons report filed by his family in February 2025.