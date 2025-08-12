If I had 1 billion, I would give it to RCCG - Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, has addressed the backlash surrounding Pastor E.A. Adeboye’s recent call for wealthy members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to contribute ₦1 billion each towards church projects.
Taking to X on August 11, 2025, the rapper wrote, “If i had a billion to contribute to the RCCG, I will do it and even more. It is not by force to service the lord, they did not say if you do not drop 1b you will not enter heaven.”
As for me and my household, we will continue to support the work of Christ shamelessly no matter what you people throw at us. You are just fulfilling the scriptures. God bless you ❤️
In another post, Odumodublvck criticised what he viewed as the growing culture of mocking financial support for the church.
We have made it a norm to desecrate the idea of supporting the church. Shey na holy spirit dey fuel the gen? Na holy spirit go pay for logistics for evangelism? The church needs money, so much money than the average business.
Do you have an idea of the amount of people your priest or local pastor supports? After church you and your family just go to Mr biggs and have a nice weekend. You should be thankful you are not amongst those who have to wait behind to get small handouts from the pastor.
Reactions to Odumodu's post:
Supporting the work of Christ is good, but that money would do much better to people that are actually very poor on the streets. Please feed the hungry, help the poor and Cater for the homeless.
Me too, na only me alone don know wetin God don do for me so if I am a billionaire today nothing or no one will stop me from giving 1 billion naira to my church or the pastor. It’s my choice.
As beautiful as this may sound I can tell you that the Lord is not after your money or your gift, he is after your soul. In fact, he rejects the offering or sacrifice of the sinful so my dear brother your one billion naira gift is a show off not for Jesus Christ our Saviour.
