Odumodublvck says Drake put him on the Wireless Stage

Hitmaking rapper OdumoduBlvck has been announced as one of the stars that will perform at the 2025 Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom.

The festival will be headlined by global megastar Drake, who will have three different sets in 3 days in what will be the first of its kind performance.

Reacting to being named on the stage, Odumodublvck shared on his X page that Drake put him on the stage, suggesting that the Canadian superstar specifically requested his inclusion.

This marks another high point for the rapper who is currently the face of Nigerian hip hop and whose music has earned him co-signs from global rap stars Skepta, Storzmy, Dave, and Rick Ross.

The 2025 Wireless Festival will be held from July 11 to July 13 at the famous Finsbury Park in London. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival.

Odumodublvck is not the only Nigerian who will be gracing the stage. Grammy winner Burna Boy has also been named alongside UK grime legends Boy Better Know, BigXthaPlug, Lancey Foux, Nemzzz, SahBabii , Poopcan, Vybez Kartel, and more.

Odumodublvck, who is currently in a rap beef with Blaqbonez, will become the first Nigerian rapper to perform at the Wireless festival, which further captures the commercial success he has enjoyed since breaking into the mainstream two years ago.