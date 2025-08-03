I can never survive poverty - Actress Jemima Osunde on her biggest fear in life

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has said that poverty is her biggest fear in life and she believes she is incapable of surviving it.

The talented movie star made this known while appearing as a guest in a recent episode of The Culture League podcast hosted by Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface.

The 29-year-old actress explained that while she can survive many challenges, poverty is something she never wants to experience.

In addition, Osunde said she will do whatever it takes to avoid poverty but noted that those actions must not compromise her self-respect and principles.

She said, “My biggest fear in life, I can survive many things, but I can never survive poverty. I can never do it. Being real and being poor, how does it benefit me?

“I don’t even want to taste poverty. I’m okay where I am. I don’t want it.”

Recall that earlier this year, in January, Osunde opened up about a life-altering health battle following an incident when she ate contaminated food on set three years ago.

Reflecting on the incident in a post on X, Osunde revealed that she got Helicobacter pylori, a type of bacteria that infects the stomach, after eating the food provided, and has been battling with gastroesophageal reflux disease since then.

The actress wrote, “I’ve never regretted anything the way I regret taking that job and going with them to Ibadan to shoot under their care.

“Got H. pylori from set food and the aftermath GERD has left me fighting for my life the last three years.”

Expressing the severity of her condition, Osunde noted that it has affected her everyday life and her entire gastrointestinal tract has become her “greatest op.”