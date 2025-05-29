Jemima Osunde urges fans to respect her privacy in public spaces

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has made a heartfelt appeal for personal space after an uncomfortable encounter with a fan who filmed her without permission in public.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actress expressed her frustration at being recorded by fans and content creators, begging them to kindly refrain from putting their cameras in her face when they see her.
I know everyone is a content creator now but please don’t see me outside and immediately shove a camera in my face. I’m begging you 😭. Imagine picking tampons off the shelf and then you turn to see a camera in your face mahn. Hi and nice to meet you but please no.
Her post sparked a mix of reactions online. While many supported her call for boundaries and respect, others argued it comes with the territory of being a public figure.
Rude!! But sadly the drop in values is kinda celebrated and justified these days
It isn't right gaskiya...But as a celebrity,things like that are bound to happen,and you know,not everyone will understand your dislike...Keep growing high super star.
Its same thing everywhere in the world, you should be happy that you are a celebrity that is widely loved. God save you say most of them no be streamers.
People are funny shaa, because you met a celebrity doesn't mean they don't deserve privacy
But you're a star na 😭