'I am scared of falling in love,' Tiwa Savage opens up on finding a partner

After being scarred by her previous relationships, singer Tiwa Savage has admitted that the idea of falling in love now scares her.

Savage, who appeared on Hot 97FM, stressed that her relationship experiences have her at a point where she would potentially project her insecurities onto the next man who walks into her life.

"I'm scared of love, I'm so scared that I feel like if someone comes along with the right intentions, I'm so scared that I won't be able to recognise it. I just might project onto him, like if he doesn't call me back in ten minutes, I assume the worst."

She continued, “I'm praying that the right one doesn't come and I don't recognise it. I really am scared 100 percent. I just play around with it, but deep down I want love.”

Back in July 2025, she had joked about wanting a man who looked like British Nigerian rapper Skepta, and now she has added that she also wants someone kind and rich.

In a recent interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, she spoke about a relationship with a famous person who insisted that their romance stay private.



“He told me he didn’t want us to go public,” she said while recounting how her then partner went as far as flirting with women in her presence just to appear single to the public.

Tiwa Savage’s fear of romantic relationships is not unconnected to the messy split with her ex-husband and father of her son, Teebillz.

The singer and Teebillz got married in 2014, but their union only lasted 4 years as the couple parted ways in 2018 over claims of disharmony and infidelity.



Since her marriage ended, Tiwa Savage has been very private about her romantic relationships, while only leaving hints in her music and, more recently, in interviews.

