Look. Look what a hot body can do—with just the right outfit. Ayra Starr’s street style is a vibrant nod to Y2K nostalgia, filtered through Nigeria’s Alté fashion sensibility.



Think micro-mini skirts riding high, cropped tops that own every midriff, chunky accessories, and butterfly clips with a modern twist. It’s a look that screams playful confidence—fun, fearless, and unapologetically bold. She might be the poster girl for a revived Y2K aesthetic, merging early 2000s pop trends like spaghetti straps, denim minis, and diamante sunnies with her unique Alté edge.



Ayra Starr has risen from global music charts to front-row fashion shows. And it's not just her music that's making waves; her style is trend-setting, too. During Paris Fashion Week 2024, the "Rush" artist outdid herself with a string of unforgettable fashion moments that solidified her as a global fashion muse. As her fashion evolved, the miniskirts stayed, but with designer pieces that feel both nostalgic and fresh. These looks are graphic essays in self-confidence , cultural nods, and progressive femininity . Here are my favourite Ayra Starr's looks, and if you're looking to recreate, shop the look:

1. Ayra Starr in Richard Quinn at the BoF 500 Gala

Ayra Starr made a stylish appearance at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala 2024 like royalty. She wore a bespoke Richard Quinn gown and struck the perfect balance between structure and silkiness. The strapless piece featured a dramatic black satin overlay that was shaped into sharp architectural creases. Beneath the theatrics was a white, floral-embroidered underlay that added a touch of romance.

This contrast was not just visual; it was thematic. Her auburn ringlets cascaded in soft waves, her makeup shone with warm, dewy tones, and a single diamond choker added just the right touch of shine

2. Ayra Starr Turns the Streets into Her Runway

Only Ayra Starr could post up in front of a bargain sign and still look like a million-dollar cover star. This look is turning everyday grit into high-fashion glam. She rocks a bralette bursting with pink and black floral embellishments, pairing it with a midi skirt that’s a patchwork of sequins, lace, and glitter, each glitter panel catching the sunlight like a disco ball on holiday.



The asymmetric hem gives it that “I didn’t just come to serve, I came to slay differently” edge. A cropped black jacket frames her shoulders, the perfect contrast to all that sparkle, while strappy black heels elongate her silhouette.



And that hair? Voluminous, natural curls that crown her like the unapologetic Gen Z pop princess she is. This isn’t just an outfit; it’s proof Ayra can turn any street corner into Paris Fashion Week.

3. Ayra Starr Channels Iconic French Elegance at the Balmain Show

At the Balmain show, Ayra Starr served up a history of fashion with a twist. She wore a blue sculpted mini dress with a graphic, artistic painting of the woman's body, a direct reference to the brand's history.

With puffed-out shoulder pads and cinched waist, the silhouette evoked Pierre Balmain's "Jolie Madame" fantasy of the 1950s. She carried a white structured Balmain bag, a modern interpretation of the retro original it borrowed its name from.

4. Ayra in Black and Cart

Some people run errands. Ayra Starr makes errands a full-blown fashion statement. Spotted in a supermarket aisle, she lounges inside a shopping cart like it’s front row at Paris Fashion Week. Her glossy black patent jacket practically winks under the store lights, layered over a little black dress that keeps the vibe sleek.

5. Vintage Glam Redefined: Christian Louboutin Show

Ayra Starr introduced her alter-ego, Madame Starr, minutes before the collection went live. Her look was a masterclass in vintage glamour with a Gen Z spin.

She wore a ruched, high-necked mini dress in wine so deep it seemed to gleam in the light with every step. And the sculptural, denim thigh-high boots were a Louboutin spin on classic footwear that's truly timeless.

6. Ayra Starr's Midnight in Balenciaga'

Ayra Starr walked into Balenciaga like a reflection of herself. Her sheer black asymmetrical dress was moody, hypnotic, and beautiful. She wore this look with graphic panels, shimmering details, and tastefully placed transparency.

7. Ayra Starr Brings Soft Glam and Pink Energy

Ayra Starr may be known for her edgy, Y2K-inspired fits, but this look proves she can do soft romance without losing her signature star power. Draped in a pastel dream, she pairs a blush-pink one-shoulder crop top with a micro wrap skirt that’s equal parts flirty and fearless; it’s silky, patterned fabric tied playfully at the hip.

Pink satin mules peek out beneath her long legs, completing the sugar-sweet palette. The setting is pure fairytale; cream drapes, floral arches, and an oval table dressed in roses, but Ayra adds just enough attitude, sipping from a red cup with a side glance that says, “Don’t let the flowers fool you.” It’s the perfect balance of pretty and powerful, proving once again that Ayra Starr isn’t just dressing for the camera, she’s curating a moodboard.