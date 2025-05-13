Cassie accuses Diddy of making sex worker urinate in her mouth

The federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs began on May 12 in a Manhattan courtroom with graphic and disturbing allegations emerging during opening statements.

Among the claims presented to the jury, singer Cassie Ventura accused the music mogul of forcing an escort to urinate in her mouth during one of his notorious "freak-off" parties.

Cassie's lawyer, Tybell Johnson, described the incident in detail, stating that she "felt like she was choking" during the act allegedly orchestrated by Combs. Johnson claimed the incident exemplifies the degradation and control Cassie allegedly endured while in a relationship with the rapper.

Diddy had earlier pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Similarly, Daniel Phillip, a male sex worker, also testified that he was hired and paid many times to have sex with Cassie. But in a shocking twist, he claimed that she was the one who told him to urinate on her.

Cassie was actually the one who asked me to urinate on her, she asked me if I had ever done that before, and she told me to do it. Apparently, I was doing it wrong, because they both told me.