Davido stuck with me before the fame - Spyro congratulates singer on his wedding

Nigerian singer, Spyro, has penned an emotional congratulatory message to Davido and Chioma following their lavish Miami white wedding.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on August 11, 2025, the “Who’s Your Guy” hitmaker shared how Davido had been a loyal friend long before he became famous.

“I don’t have a lot of friends in the industry but you @davido have stuck with me way before fame, so e pain me say na video I just de watch all through ‘cos you really deserve the best brother,” Spyro wrote. “As I no sha de my song sha de, make I take that one de see front first 🤣.”

Spyro went on to reminisce about the night in 2018 when he first met Chioma. According to him, the meeting happened at Davido’s home after he had gone to personally invite the Afrobeats star to his show at Hard Rock Café.

“That was the first day I met her with her pictures already plastered on your walls and now, several years down the line, you guys are married 😬. GOD will keep you two together IJN, the enemy will not rejoice over this one 🙏🏿. I LOVE YOU BROTHER and thank you for being you,” he added.

Spyro accompanied his post with a carousel of throwback videos from 2018, the same year Davido met Chioma.

The white wedding, tagged #Chivido25, reportedly cost over $3.7 million in cash, with Davido revealing the extravagant expenditure in an earlier interview. The Miami event was attended by high-profile guests from across the entertainment industry and influential personalities.