Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has called out security men at an Ibiza night club, accusing them of trying to kill him and his team.

The singer took to his Instagram story to make the callout, sharing photos of the security guards around himself and his team in a scene that appears chaotic and confrontational.

Without giving an account of what transpired, Davido wrote;

“@hiibizaofficial security just tried to kill me and my team!!

“Just watch.

“All y’all going down”.

Davido’s cousin Tunji Adeleke also confirmed the clash on X, writing, “All because my brother Asa wanted to do a nice after-wedding celebration with friends and family? @hiibizaofficial security almost just k*lled me! Almost choked me to death. My life flashed before my eyes!!! Closest I’ve been!!! God!!!”

Note that Davido and his team, the 30bg, including socialite Cubana Chief Pries, have been in Ibiza, Spain, for the past couple of days. They are there for the wedding finale of his manager, Asa Asika.

According to reports, the singer and his crew are believed to have visited the club last night as part of an after-wedding celebration. However, things turned violent when the clash ensued, prompting the callout on social media.

Earlier this month, Davido was caught in a chaotic scene in Nigeria when an overzealous fan ran up and held onto his leg, almost hauling the singer to the ground. Security quickly intervened, got Davido out of harm's way and dragged the fan away.

Davido had gone out with his first daughter, Imade, and her friend at a mall when the very awkward incident happened.

The fan later shared a video online where he apologized to Davido. He said, “I mean no harm, make Una help me beg Baba Imade…”