Davido extends his record of most Nigerian music videos to cross 1M views in 1 day

Less than twenty-four hours since its release, Davido's 'With You' music video has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube.

It becomes Davido's fourth song to achieve this feat after his hit records 'Fem' which surpassed, 'Blow My Mind' featuring Chris Brown, and 'Jowo'.

Since its release, Davido's 'With You' featuring Omah Lay has taken over social media, especially TikTok, where it has enjoyed viral success. Already an early contender for Song of the Year, Davido has now backed the hit record with a minted music video directed by ace cinematographer Dammy Twitch.

The colourful video captures the song's exciting ambiance through the viral social dance moves replicated by a backdrop of dancers.

Released on YouTube on June 16, 2025, 'With You' becomes the latest song to receive a music video from Davido's fifth album '5ive'. 'With You' has emerged as a fan's favourite from the album, which packs 17 tracks with star-studded guest appearances from both Nigerian and international music stars.

The song, produced by super producer Tempoe, combined the melodic fusion of Highlife and Funk, popularised in the 1970s and 80s in Nigeria by stars like Bright Chimezie, who thanked Davido for finding inspiration in his classic record 'Because of English'.

In a heartwarming moment, the Highlife legend also made a guest appearance in the music video as he replicated his famous dance moves flanked by Davido and Omah Lay.

Following the release of his new album, the 5-time Grammy nominee is set to embark on the '5 Alive' tour . The multi-award-winning star announced 13 dates, including iconic venues in the US and UK.