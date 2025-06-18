Bright Chimezie says he loves Davido's humility, reveals plans to release new music

While speaking to Hip TV at the video shoot of Davido's 'With You' featuring Omah Lay, Nigerian Highlife legend Bright Chimezie revealed that he wasn't aware that Davido sampled his record in the viral hit single.

He added that it was not until the Afrobeats hitmaker called his attention to this that he became aware that his 41-year-old classic 'Because of English' was one of the inspirations for the track.

"I am so delighted. I feel honoured. I am grateful to Davido for recognising the fact that he drew inspiration from me," he said.

"I didn't even know. He was the one who called and confessed to me, "Daddy, this is what I did." His humility and everything made me so happy about it."

In the interview, the legend further added that he has plans to release new music. This comes after he recently penned a publishing deal with Sony Music's West Africa arm. "We have so many songs to record. In fact, we were in the studio before David called, so we are in the business".

Davidio's sampling of 'Because of English' led to a renewed interest in the song, which recently entered the Spotify viral chart 41 years after its release.

The song, produced by super producer Tempoe, is one of the songs off Davido's recently released fifth album '5ive'. It combined the melodic fusion of Highlife and Funk, popularised in the 1970s and 80s in Nigeria by stars like Bright Chimezie, to deliver a record that is now a fan favourite.

Davido recently hosted Chimezie in Lagos in the company of some friends and associates. The feast drew praise from fans who commended Davido for showing appreciation for the work of the legendary musician, especially in an industry where many refuse to give credit.