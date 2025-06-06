Davido mocks former Osun Assembly speaker with ‘naked in bush’ claim

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, didn’t hold anything back when he took to social media to mock the immediate past Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, with a scandal he was caught up in a few years ago.

It all started when the former Speaker, a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, attacked Davido’s family, the Adelekes, during a press conference in Osogbo, Osun State.

Speaking at the press conference, Hon. Owoeye took a swipe at the Adeleke family when he said the “Adeleke family is not welcome in the APC. There is no space for PDP and Adeleke in APC.”

The politician’s remark was in response to speculations of an alleged defection deal between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State who is a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.

The speculations emerged on the back of Governor Adeleke’s visit to President Tinubu in the company of Davido and his father, Dr. Deji Adeleke.

However, responding to Hon. Owoeye, Davido didn’t hold back in his very short hit back.

Davido [Instagram/@davido]

Davido simply took to the comment section of Hon. Owoeye’s remark on X, tweeting, “No be this guy naked for bush?”

The singer’s hit back referenced a 2018 incident where Hon. Owoeye was reportedly caught on camera while performing some ritual activities in the dead of the night.