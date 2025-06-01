FG recognises Davido for promoting Nigeria positively on global stage

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido, has received special recognition from the Federal Government for his positive representation of the country on the global stage.

The NOA, led by the Director General, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, highlighted Davido’s patriotic stance, particularly during an interview with the French-speaking channel CKO.

In a letter dated May 16 and personally signed, Issa-Onilu praised Grammy-nominated singer Davido for urging people to experience Lagos for themselves instead of relying on assumptions or negative stereotypes.

The letter by The NOA DG reads, “I write to first convey our congratulations for the several feats of accomplishments you have recorded in your musical career and for making our country proud on the global stage.

.“News of your patriotic stand during your recent interview on the French speaking CKO Channel, where you encouraged visitors to experience Lagos firsthand, rather than rely on assumption and stated truthfully that “Everywhere is dangerous! the Congo is dangerous, Benin is dangerous, Paris is dangerous, everywhere is dangerous. Even in Atlanta, you could go somewhere and get shot, so that makes it dangerous” reached us at NOA with great delight.

“It is true that we need to tell our own positive stories, we need to put out our national identity in a way that leaves the world in no doubt as to who we really are and how blessed our country is, in spite of our challenges.

“It is for this very reason that NOA has designed a “National Identity Project” with its overarching National Values Charter, a reciprocal commitment that should define how Nigerians are perceived globally and how we perceive one another locally.

“We count on you to continue to project the best of us, while we work to redress the negativities in our public and social life, ” Issa-Onilu stated.