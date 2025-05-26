Davido and co. pay courtesy visit to President Tinubu

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa over the weekend, drawing buzz across social media.

The 32-year-old music icon was accompanied by celebrity businessman Cubana Chief Priest and talent manager Ubi Franklin.

In videos shared by the entourage, the group was seen exchanging handshakes and banter with the President inside his Office.

During the chat, Davido introduced his companions as loyal members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). “They are both your members, sir. They are APC,” he said with a smile.

Ubi Franklin chimed in to remind the President of his active role during the 2023 campaign, revealing that he travelled to 15 states alongside Tinubu. The President acknowledged with a grin: “Very good. We succeeded and made it to the presidency.”

Cubana Chief Priest didn’t hesitate to shoot his shot for the future. “We will succeed again in 2027,” he declared confidently, prompting nods and laughter from the room.

The visit comes on the heels of similar stopovers by Davido and his team at the offices of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and Vice President Kashim Shettima earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Davido’s visit to President Bola Tinubu has stirred mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians calling out the Afrobeats star for what they see as a contradictory move.

Just weeks ago, during an interview in the United States, the singer advised African-Americans against visiting Nigeria, citing the country’s harsh economic climate.

“Leave America and go where?” Davido had asked rhetorically. “It is not cool back home. The economy now is in shambles, the exchange rate is messed up, and the price of petroleum is too high.”