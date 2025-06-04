Davido sparks controversy as he visits Tinubu with billionaire dad and uncle

Superstar singer Davido is once again at the center of online controversy after visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence, flanked by his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The singer took to Instagram on June 3, 2025, flooding his story with pictures from the visit, taken with the president and the first Lady Remi Tinubu.

While some fans praised the Adeleke family’s political prominence and Davido’s status as a cultural ambassador, others didn’t hesitate to call out what they saw as hypocrisy from his fans and other Nigerians.

Many took to social media, pointing out how Davido was being spared the kind of intense trolling that was recently directed at Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus, Seyi Law, and Yul Edochie, amongst others, for their open support of Tinubu.

See some reactions below:

Selective hate is crazzzyyy😂

Because is davido!...let’s all pretend Tinibu is working!...till it’s another celebrity we don’t like !...Chai

The people that insulted toyin, eniola , yul edochi , sayi law and others. what’s happening na una phone don spoil. Can’t you people type again

God will punish all of you that have been trolling Seyi Law, Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus

The thing I dislike about Nigerians be say ,we go Dey fight government online but when we see them , we go begin worship them 😢instead of telling them our mind , like that thing wey Davido talk for that podcast say Nigeria no good , make he talk am here too , with anger self