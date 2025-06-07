Darey Art Alade, Wife lose car to fire on Third Mainland Bridge (Video)

Nigerian music icon Darey Art Alade and his wife, Deola, have expressed gratitude following a frightening incident on Lagos’ Third Mainland Bridge on Friday, which left their vehicle completely destroyed.

Deola took to Instagram to share the harrowing moment, posting videos of their Range Rover engulfed in flames and ultimately reduced to ashes. Thankfully, no one was harmed in the incident.

“It was a shocking and painful experience, but we’re incredibly grateful that the driver made it out safely,” she wrote. “No lives were lost, and that’s what truly matters.”

Clips from the scene showed smoke billowing from the engine as passersby tried to help contain the blaze. Firefighters later arrived and successfully extinguished the fire, but the vehicle was already beyond saving.

While visibly shaken, Deola used the opportunity to reflect on the fragility of life and the temporary nature of material possessions.

“Moments like this remind us how quickly things can change and how unimportant material things become in the face of life itself,” she wrote. “We’re not sharing this for sympathy but to remind someone that things can be replaced. Lives cannot.”