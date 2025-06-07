‘Gwo Gwo Gwo’ singer Mike Ejeagha dies at 95

Veteran highlife music maestro Mike Ejeagha has sadly passed away at the age of 95.

The death of the Igbo folklore singer was announced by his eldest son Emma Ejeagha. He revealed that the music icon died around 8pm on Friday at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu after a prolonged illness.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has also confirmed the news in a post on X where he described Ejeagha as a gifted musician whose humility, storytelling through music, and cultural influence made him a timeless figure across generations.

He added that his passing is a great loss not just to his family, but to Enugu, the music industry, and the nation at large.

Governor Mbah wrote, “I’m profoundly saddened by the death of the music icon, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

“Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador, and a revered son of Enugu State.

“He was one of the finest musicians of his generation, with an easygoing personality and a humility that belied his towering celebrity status. His fan-base transcended boundaries, and he was easily one of the most recognizable voices in music.

“Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures.

“I will always cherish fond memories of the time spent in his company – the warmth and wisdom he radiated; the joy he found in the ordinary.

“His death leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill. But the legacies he has left behind will last a lifetime.