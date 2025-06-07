VIDEO: Wizkid steps out with daughter for her first public appearance at Tribeca Festival

Afrobeat star Wizkid took the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York by storm on Friday when he made a sensational appearance with his youngest daughter.

Wizkid’s daughter with his longtime partner Jada Pollock was introduced to the public for the first time at the festival where the singer’s documentary “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” premiered.

Tribeca Film Festival, held annually in New York City, celebrates a diverse range of storytelling across film, episodic content, music, games, and immersive art.

The documentary, a meditation on Wizkid’s rise from Lagos to global stardom, traces his journey to a sold-out show at London’s Tottenham Stadium.

It celebrates Wizkid not just as a musician, but as a cultural vessel, carrying with him a legacy shaped by family, hometown loyalties, and the complexity of migration and fame.

Featuring appearances from Femi Anikulapo–Kuti, Jada Pollock, Julie Adenuga, and others within Wizkid’s personal and professional circle, the documentary attempts to articulate what it means to represent a city like Lagos on the world stage.

On the red carpet, the Grammy-winning singer was seen doting on his daughter as he introduced her to guests while carrying her in his arms.

Wizkid and his daughter looked cute together in matching white outfits and it was the most adorable sight.

The festival marked the first time Wizkid and Jada were stepping out publicly with their daughter. While Wizkid and their daughter twinned in white, Jada wore a pink-and-white tie-dye dress complete with red sunglasses.