‘Don’t make us hate you’: Priscilla Ojo warned by Tanzanian media personality

Priscilla Ojo has been strongly warned by Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi about her online activities with husband Juma Jux.
The Nigerian media personality who only just relocated to Tanzania following her marriage to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has been sharing videos online of how she’s been settling into the Eastern African country.
This has apparently caught the attention of Kimambi who has since taken to Instagram to make a lengthy post warning Priscilla about her conduct online.
The Tanzanian media personality claimed Priscilla’s online activities are distracting her countrymen from what really matters; the country’s upcoming elections.
Kimambi told Priscilla and her husband to take a break from making “stupid content” for the next five months, adding that they can continue when the elections are over.
She wrote,
@its.priscy Your Tanzanian in-laws love you. You seem like such a sweet girl, we have welcomed you into our country with loving arms, but Tanzania is in a fight of a lifetime. We are fighting for our rights. We need our people to pay attention to the fight, so we don’t need you and Jux to distract our people with stupīd content that the government wants you guys to post. We are on their as* and we ain’t letting up, so we need you and Jux to sit down for the next 5 months. After the election, y’all can continue doing whatever you need to do to stay relevant,, and we will support you.
Please don’t make us hate you our in-law, next week when you go to London we need you to keep Jux in the room and no posting stupīd shit to destruct us from a fight of a life time and while you are at it tell Jux to tell his bestie @diamondplatnumz to also lay low for the next 5 months. We know you people won’t join our fight since you enjoy the privilege our government is providing you at our expense, but kindly don’t derail our efforts.
If you need to do kiki take him to Nigeria and do it there.
Again, we love you, our sweet, beautiful girl, so don’t take this the wrong way. We adore you. We love Nigerians.”
Priscilla and her husband are yet to respond to Kimambi’s post.
