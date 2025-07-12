Court rules out foul play in Mohbad's death, recommends nurse's prosecution

The Lagos State Coroner’s Court sitting in Ikorodu has ruled out foul play or homicide in the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

However, the court recommended the criminal prosecution of auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe for her role in the singer's death.

While delivering the court's findings on Friday, Magistrate C.A. Shotobi held that Ogedengbe acted with gross negligence when she administered an injection to the late singer without obtaining a proper prescription from a licensed physician.

Magistrate Shotobi concluded that the nurse’s actions were both unlawful and professionally irresponsible.

ALSO READ: Iyabo Ojo speaks out after men parade coffin with her name over Mohbad

Recall that in March 2025, while Ogedengbe was giving her testimony before the court, she had admitted to administering a tetanus injection to the late singer, after which he reportedly began vomiting and experienced adverse reactions.

Therefore, on Friday, Magistrate Shotobi said, "In line with Section 29 of the Coroner Laws of Lagos State, this court recommends that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, initiate appropriate legal action against Feyisayo Ogedengbe for unauthorized medical practice and gross negligence.”

‎Other findings by the Coroner were that Mohbad’s petition to the police on assault, intimidation, etc, against Naira Marley and Sam Larry ought to be a subject of proper investigation in the light of revelations during the coroner proceedings.

The coroner also blamed Mohbad’s father for the hasty burial of the deceased without first insisting on an autopsy.

Mohbad’s wife was also blamed for treating the deceased at home rather than rushing him to the Hospital for proper medical treatment at the earliest opportunity.