Wholesome video of Mohbad's son, Liam dancing warms hearts online

Social media is abuzz with a heartwarming video of Liam, the two-year-old son of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, dancing to his dad's song with his grandma.

The video posted to social media showed the adorable tot grooving to Egwu; a hit song by Chike featuring Mohbad, and soon enough, grandma joined in.

Social media users took to the comment section to express their joy over the little boy, whom many noticed has become the spitting image of his dad.

See reactions below:

All you DNA testers, I hope your consciences prick you till it creates a hole in your hearts…

While Oga and his people are busy crying on TikTok 😂😂😂this video too sweet me ❤️my Liam is growing so fast🙈❤️

You will live long and prosper 🙏 Untimely death won’t be your portion. You will achieve all the good things of life and be a blessing to your generation. Amen

Mohbad lives on. I am happy 😍

Hmmmm, God bless and protect you always indeed u are surrounded by good people and so shall it be in Jesus mighty name. Amen.

It is worth noting that Liam, though little, has been the subject of online agitations towards a DNA/paternity test since 2023, when Mohbad died.