I never touched or beat Mohbad - Sam Larry breaks silence on viral video

Controversial socialite Sam Larry has addressed the allegations linking him to the harassment and alleged assault of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, claiming he never physically attacked the artist and was falsely accused.

In a recent interview, Sam Larry recounted an incident that many believed sparked a rift between him and Mohbad. According to him, he only confronted the singer over an unpaid debt during a video shoot, and no physical violence occurred, despite what was seen in the viral video.

“I did not threaten Mohbad with boys. I only went to the beach to buy something for my child. When I got there, I saw Mohbad and others shooting a video, so I approached them, and some of the beach boys followed me,” he said.

Recounting the story, Larry retained his stance that he never laid a hand on the late singer that day or any other day.

When I reached where the video was being shot, I told Mohbad he would not leave if he didn’t pay the money he owed me. Zlatan held me back and told me I had passed that level, and that was how the matter ended.

Naira Marley did not see him because I was behind. I have never in my life touched Mohbad or attempted to beat him. The police invited me because of the petition Mohbad wrote, where he falsely accused me of damaging his camera and claimed that Elegushi sent boys to kill him.