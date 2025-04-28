Mohbad lives forever through our son - Singer's wife Wunmi

In a heartfelt moment at the 2025 Headies Awards, Wunmi, the widow of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, accepted the prestigious Best Street Hop Song award on his behalf, delivering an emotional tribute to her late husband.

The award, which recognised Mohbad’s contribution to the music industry with his hit song ‘Ask About Me’, was accepted by Wunmi alongside their two-year-old son, Liam, Mohbad’s immediate younger brother, Adura, and the rest of the Imolenization family.

Expressing deep gratitude for the honour, Wunmi said, “On behalf of myself, my son Liam, my husband’s immediate younger brother Adura, and the rest of the Imolenization family, we want to thank you for this award. Even though Mohbad is no longer here with us, he lives in us.”

“I don't like referring to him as my late husband because he lives forever, especially through our son Liam. He may be too young to grasp the depth of his father's greatness but I know and believe that he would know one day. One day he'd know how his father's voice manifests in people's lives and how his voice brings joy and happiness to people,” she added.

Wunmi’s journey since Mohbad’s death has been far from easy. She has faced ongoing conflict with Mohbad’s father, who has made headlines for his fights with her following the singer’s passing in 2023.

One of the most publicised disputes has been over the DNA test, which became a media sensation after claims surfaced questioning the paternity of Mohbad's son, Liam.

Wunmi has maintained that the test was unnecessary. Eventually when she publicly asked Mr Aloba to arrange for the tests to be run, according to her, he did not.

In addition to the ongoing and familial challenges, Mohbad’s burial remains an unresolved issue.

Despite the prolonged time since his death, the singer has yet to be laid to rest, even as Wunmi continued to face obstacles in securing a final resting place for her husband.