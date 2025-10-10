Cheating Once Doesn’t Make You a Cheater. Don’t Confess - Teju Babyface Advises Married Men

Nigerian comedian and talk show host Teju Babyface has sparked heated debate online after advising married men not to confess to their wives if they cheat, calling such confessions “catastrophic” and “selfish.”

“If you cheat on your wife or your husband, but especially your wife. Especially men, if you cheat on your wife, don’t tell her. Don’t confess. Do not ever do it,” he said.

He added, “It is one of the most catastrophic and damaging things you can ever do in your life.”

He claims that confessions are from man to God only

According to him, confession after cheating is not an act of honesty but ‘manipulation’. He went on to address people who use religion to justify confessing, saying they were misinterpreting the Bible.

People will even quote the Bible to support the idea of confession. They will say that ‘if we confess and repent, then our sins are forgiven’. Excuse me, that is to God and from God, not to man. It is confession to God, not to man. Do not do it.

“You are not being honest; you are being manipulative. What you’re really doing is shedding the weight of your guilt, not helping your spouse. You’re looking for someone else to carry the burden of your wrongdoing,” he explained.

Teju Babyface once cheated on a partner and confessed

Teju also shared a personal story, revealing that before marriage, he once cheated in a serious relationship and confessed, and he regretted it. He then revealed that his confession was not sincere, but rather because he subconsciously wanted to sabotage the relationship.

I can see clearly now that I confessed because I wanted out of the relationship. If I cheated and then confessed, and she left by herself, I could justify it to myself. That was not honesty, that was cowardice.

He concluded, “The fact that you cheated once doesn’t make you a cheater. A cheater is someone who does it repeatedly. But if you stumbled once, learn from it and change your actions, don’t destroy your home in the name of confession.”

Social media slams Babyface, accuses him of ‘promoting infidelity’

As expected, the comedian’s post garnered different reactions on social media, with most people slamming him for ‘promoting infidelity and secrecy.’

How about keeping yourself out of situations that could compromise your loyalty

What's going on, sir? I've been your fan for over 12years. Are you promoting infidelity?

Rest, Teju Babyface. He that hides his sins shall not prosper. Rest!!!

I don't understand oga Teju again ooo. Leave those who want to confess and those who insist not to confess jare. Let everyone use what makes them happy. Abi you're using style to share your story!

Even though they get caught, they will still lie. Boss, don't stress yourself.

His comments have opened a wider conversation about the role of transparency in relationships; whether every truth must be told, or if silence can preserve peace in the long run.