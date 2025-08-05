Peter Obi or no one: Chimamanda Adichie and 8 celebrities who support Peter Obi

In the run-up to the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi emerged as more than just a presidential candidate, he became a movement. Known for his message of accountability, simplicity, and change, Obi captured the hearts of millions, including some of Nigeria’s most influential celebrities. They have since stood by him and continued to voice their support of him.

Here are nine notable celebrities who publicly declared: Peter Obi or no one:

1. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The award-winning author didn’t mince words in her endorsement of Peter Obi. According to Chimamanda, her support is rooted in “love for Nigeria” and the belief that the country deserves “a leader who isn’t driven by ego but by service.” She described Obi as one of the simplest men she knows and emphasised that he doesn’t need the presidency—he simply wants to serve.

2. Mr Macaroni

Mr Macaroni is no stranger to activism, and when it came to the 2023 elections, he was vocal in his support for Peter Obi. He praised Obi’s credibility and openly criticised other political candidates for lacking integrity.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post from 2022, Macaroni wrote:

I do not and will not campaign for politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!! And that is final on this matter!! Enough is Enough!!!

3. Peter & Paul Okoye (P-Square)

The legendary music duo were among the loudest celebrity voices in Obi’s camp. Peter Okoye changed his social media profile picture to Obi’s face, while Paul Okoye declared Obi as “the most qualified to fix Nigeria.” The twins also joined marches, mobilised young voters, and used their concerts to amplify Obi’s message.

4. Kate Henshaw

One of Nollywood’s most respected actresses, Kate Henshaw quickly threw her weight behind Peter Obi. From reposting campaign messages to affirming his credibility, she remained publicly Obidient throughout the election season. For Kate, this wasn’t just politics—it was a plea for better governance.

5. Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a well-known Nollywood actor, is another famous person who has publicly backed the Labour Party candidate.

The actor was formerly a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) but switched to the Labour Party. He was recently appointed to the Peter Obi Presidential Council and became the campaign committee's spokesperson.

6. Charly Boy

Legendary activist and entertainer, Charly Boy was one of Peter Obi’s earliest celebrity backers. He campaigned openly, marched with youths, and called on Nigerians to "take their country back." His tweets and street presence amplified the movement. He declared that Obi represented “a real chance for the masses to change the narrative.”

7. Hilda Dokubo

Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo was an active voice in Obi’s campaign and a supporter since his PDP days. During the campaign season, she took part in awareness events and mobilisation drives, consistently sharing her belief in Obi’s vision of a better Nigeria.

8. Okey Bakassi

Okey Bakassi praised Peter Obi as the breath of fresh air Nigeria needed. He encouraged his fans to reject vote-buying and base their choices on character and competence—two qualities he believed Obi exemplified.

9. Uche Jumbo