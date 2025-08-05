Chimamanda Adichie reveals reasons for supporting Peter Obi

Award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has opened up about her unwavering support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi, saying her decision is driven not by sentiment but by a deep-rooted desire for a better Nigeria.
In a recent interview with Channels Television, the acclaimed novelist said she’s proud to publicly declare her support for Obi, explaining that it stems from her patriotism and belief in the possibilities of Nigeria under competent leadership.
“My support for Peter Obi is something that I do not hesitate to proclaim or talk about because I can tell you what it's rooted in. My support for Peter Obi is rooted for my love for this country," she proclaimed.
The staunch Obi supporter expressed her hopes for Nigeria to become a country of high esteem and zero tolerance for corruption.
It is rooted in my belief that with the right leader, we can be better than we are. We can have a country where people feel included, a country that is not corrupt and does not tolerate corruption. I think he's also a person who doesn't need to be president, he does it because he wants to be and that's a very important distinction.
There are some people who want to become president because of their personal egos. For Peter Obi, it has never been about just him and his personality is very telling. He is one of the simplest men I have ever known and I have known him for many years.
The author’s endorsement of Obi is not new. In 2023, during Nigeria’s heated general elections, she penned an open letter to then U.S. President Joe Biden criticising the conduct of Nigeria’s elections and reiterating her support for Peter Obi’s candidacy.
ALSO READ: Chimamanda Adichie doesn't trust Supreme Court on Obi vs Tinubu