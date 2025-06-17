Benue Killings: BBNaija's Tacha breaks down in tears 

Reality TV star and influencer Tacha has emotionally reacted to the mass killings in Benue State that reportedly claimed over 200 lives.

Filming from a hospital bed, Tacha broke down in tears, expressing anguish, frustration, and deep sadness over the government’s delayed response and perceived lack of empathy.

I woke up this morning asking, where did I go wrong being a Nigerian? Where did we go wrong being Nigerians? Where did we go wrong? Did we pick our country? Where did we go wrong as Nigerians?" She asked between tears.

Tacha referenced the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, noting that because Nigeria is not at war, people should not be dying in the hundreds.

"What is the offence Nigerians has committed that is strong enough for more than 200 people to go to bed in the night and not wake up the next morning?" she asked.

I need everybody to understand that Israel and Iran are at war and up to 200 people have not been killed but in Nigeria you can go to bed and your tomorrow is not guaranteed, and on top of this we have to beg the government to even talk about it.

The massacre, which has shocked the nation, has drawn widespread condemnation from celebrities and citizens alike. Tacha slammed the Nigerian government for their lack of empathy over the issue and the lives lost.

It had to take a pope of over how many miles away to address Nigerians to sympathize with Nigerians, to give Nigerians hope before our government talked about this Where did we go wrong to vote this government into power?