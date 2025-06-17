Governors’ Forum condemns Benue killings, offers support to victims

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned in strong terms the recent killings in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, describing the attacks as a “grievous affront to human dignity.”

In a statement issued on Monday, June 16, by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the forum expressed deep sorrow over the violent attacks that left dozens dead and many injured, reaffirming their solidarity with the people and government of Benue State.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families and the state government at this time of profound sorrow.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the departed souls, divine comfort for grieving families, speedy recovery for the injured, and the resilience of survivors,” Abdulrazaq said.

NGF pledged support

The forum pledged its full cooperation with Benue State authorities and relevant security agencies to ensure peace and stability return to the affected communities. It emphasised the need for collective national condemnation of such acts of violence.

“We urge every Nigerian, irrespective of creed or affiliation, to denounce such brutality and collaborate towards forging a nation rooted in peace, justice, and mutual respect,” the statement added.

The NGF also extended condolences to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia and the people of the state, acknowledging the devastating impact of the latest wave of violence.

The attacks in Yelewata and Daudu are the latest in a string of assaults blamed on armed herders, which have claimed hundreds of lives in recent years and reignited calls for urgent national security reforms.