Tinubu, you are incapable - Falz slams president over Benue killings

Nigerian rapper and activist, Falz, has condemned President Bola Tinubu over the recent mass killings in Benue State, accusing him of failing in his most fundamental responsibility as a leader.

In a strongly worded post shared on X on June 16, 2025, the rapper expressed deep frustration at what he described as a repeated pattern of government negligence amid growing insecurity across the country.

You have consistently shown that you are incapable of performing the primary duty of securing the lives and property of your citizens. This routine statement does not cut it.

Falz’s comments come in the wake of public outrage over the massacre of more than 200 people in parts of Benue State. The killings, which have been linked to suspected herdsmen attacks, have drawn widespread condemnation from Nigerians and prominent voices in entertainment.

After being called out online for what many people perceived as his silence on the matter, President Tinubu took to X to address the massacre, saying “Enough is enough.”

His statement read in part, "I have been briefed on the senseless bloodletting in Benue State. Enough is enough! I have directed the security agencies to act decisively, arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict, and prosecute them."

Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue.

Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are identified and addressed with fairness, openness and justice.