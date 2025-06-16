Benue Killings: What our Nigerian celebrities are saying

Over the past week, multiple reports have confirmed a deadly attack on villages in Benue, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 residents.

The massacre has drawn sharp condemnation and emotional reactions from Nigerians at home and abroad, who are using their platforms to demand accountability and draw attention to the scale of the tragedy. Nigerian celebrities have also lent their voices to the cry for an end to the violence.

Here is what they are saying:

Mr Macaroni

Popular actor and activist Mr Macaroni took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anger over the killings and the government’s reaction thus far.

Over 200 Nigerians killed in Benue!!! 200 PEOPLE!!!!! 200!!!!!! I don’t think we understand the gravity of this Barbarism!!! What exactly is the Government doing??? 200 PEOPLE??? Just like that!!!!

2Baba

Benue-born singer Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba, expressed both devastation and sadness in a video posted to his Instagram.

My heart is heavy, and I'm terribly sad and terribly angry. Haba. It has had become a national emergency, what is going on in my state, Benue? I can't wrap my head around it and I don't know what to say at this point in time. It's not child's play, and it's becoming ridiculous. I don't know where to start expressing my sadness, grief and anger. These things keep happening over and over again.

MI Abaga

Nigerian rapper MI also expressed his grief via a post on X, "My heart is heavy. It grieves me deeply to see so much of the Middle Belt bleed. The recent killings in Benue are not just statistics, they are our people, our families, our communities being torn apart. I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in Benue. Your pain is my pain. We can’t normalize this cycle of violence that has plagued our land for too long. To those we’ve lost: we will not forget you. To those still standing, we stand with you

Kate Henshaw

Nigerian actress kate Henshaw, who is known for her vocal nature on societal issues, also reposted tweets demanding an end to the violence.

The killings in Benue State has to stop. Lives don’t mean a thing to these people?

Emeka Nwagbaraocha

Far From Home actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha also joined the chorus of outrage, reposting multiple tweets on the killings and criticising what he described as a deliberate media blackout.

One tweet read, “There’s a very strong well orchestrated information/media blackout and truth subversion going on in this country. It’s very scary how effective it has been so far; it feels like we the citizens are under siege by our own country.”

Yes this is what we need to do. We need to start humanizing these victims. Their age, their faces their names. For Christ sake these are humans with real hopes and dreams not just numbers. SPREAD EVERYWHERE FORCE IT DOWN OUR COLLECTIVE THROATS!

Ayra Starr

Singer Ayra Starr, who initially came under fire for posting unrelated content during the outrage over the killings, later began reposting tweets drawing attention to the massacre, including one describing the gruesome murder of children in their sleep.

Children were slaughtered and then burnt to ashes. At night. While in their sleep. That video has terribly traumatised me.Yet some of you still support this government, defend this evil, animalistic party, and you promote this incompetent buffoon in Aso Rock. Where is your soul?

The Benue massacre has triggered growing concern over what many see as selective outrage and insufficient national attention to recurring violence in the Middle Belt.

Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck was also very taken aback by the debilitating news, and took to X to express his shock.

WHATS HAPPENING IN BENUE IN INSANE. AHN AHNA WOMAN LOST HER FIVE KIDS. NA FILM?

Olamide