Actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju and husband welcome second child

Nollywood actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju and her husband Chef Fregz have announced the birth of their second child, another baby boy!

Taking to Instagram on December 8, 2024, the actress posted two pictures to her page, the first showing the family of four walking out of the hospital with their newborn and the second from when they had their firstborn.

Reflecting on their new addition to the family, the actress wrote, "2024 gave us... a crown of God-given life as we bask in the joy of the Lord that we continue to have, enjoying God’s gift as we walk in His mercy all the days of our lives.Our beloved is here!"

"ADÉÌYÈOLÚ MONOYOORITSE CHIOKE MOBÁÀÁNÚOLÚWARÌN ÀYÀNFĘ. Bonus name : Adéjagunmólú: The one with the crown who always triumphs in battle/Royalty triumphs in battle. P.S- you can call him Adéìyèolú or Adéìyè," she added, introducing their newborn's names.

Popular social media content creator Kiekie commented, "God is wonderful 🙏🏼Congratulations," and another fan wrote, "Congratulations my darling Sisto. Our son-shine Adéìyè is forever blessed."

Sharing in their joy, another follower commented, "Such beautiful names. May your seed be mighty upon the face of the earth. E ku orire naa."

Back in October 2024, the actress took to Instagram to announce the happy news that they were expecting, posting a video cradling her growing baby bump, with the caption read, "Cooking..literally. 💕💕#Pregnancy #BabyNumber2 #JourneyToPartyof4 #àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa."

Akindoju and Chef Fregz tied the knot back in 2018 in an exclusive affair attended by big names like Rita Dominic, Adesua Etomi, Shaffy Bello, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and many others.