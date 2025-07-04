Actor Peter Ijagbemi weds TV presenter Folajogun Akinlami in intimate ceremony

The actor, known for his work in Yoruba cinema, shared photos from the event on Instagram with a heartfelt caption:
"To God be the glory, it’s official."
Folajogun, a well-known television presenter and producer, also confirmed the news on her own page, where she not only shared glimpses from the ceremony but also announced a change in her surname.
“Today I married my best friend and said yes to forever with him. Today I decided to get back up and give love another chance. Today I decided to change my surname. Today I realised Folajogun Akinlami is quite a mouthful. Mrs Fola Peters Ijagbemi will do just fine,” she wrote.
Folajogun’s heartfelt post resonated with many women who related to her message of resilience, hope, and starting over. A respected figure in the media industry, she has built a solid reputation as a TV presenter and producer, known for her on-screen charisma and insightful storytelling.
Peter Ijagbemi, on the other hand, has enjoyed a steady rise in Nollywood, having starred in numerous Yoruba films and soap operas. His calm demeanour and versatile acting skills have earned him a loyal fan base over the years.
The announcement quickly attracted congratulatory messages from fellow Nollywood stars and fans. Celebrities like Allwell Ademola, Jaye Kuti, Femi Adebayo, Lola Idije, Biodun Okeowo, Damola Olatunji, and Chizzy Alichi flooded the comment sections with love and best wishes for the newlyweds.
