You're stupid if you think Tinubu doesn't know what he's doing - Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer and activist Seun Kuti has stirred controversy with his recent statements about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
In a live session that has drawn mixed reactions, Kuti defended Tinubu’s leadership and dismissed critics who questioned his decisions.
Seun Kuti said, "The politician I can vouch for the closest to me is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So if any of you think that you are smarter than him, if you know, you think you know more about what is going on in Africa than Tinubu. If you think anything he's doing is a mistake or that he's old or stupid, you are the one who is very stupid."
Kuti described Tinubu and other top politicians as "brilliant strategists" who have deep knowledge and experience. He argued that they have been part of real-life struggles and understand the consequences of their decisions, unlike many of their critics.
These men are brilliant, they're brilliant strategists. They know a lot and have read more books about Africa. They have involved themselves in life-and-death struggles that happen daily. You haven't done anything yet people convince you to speak against him. I will tell you a fact that these people know how many people die in Nigeria thanks to their actions.
I'm sure you people make them laugh when they see what you say about them on social media. I'm sure it gives them pride and joy to see you all confused with your weak analysis.
Kuti’s statement has sparked debates, with some agreeing with his perspective while others argue that political leaders should be held accountable regardless of their experience.
