Dele Momodu reveals why he opposes Tinubu despite past support

Veteran journalist and politician, Dele Momodu, has declared that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the only Nigerian politician capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Momodu dismissed other politicians, including Labour Party’s Peter Obi, as being unable to stand up to Tinubu.

“Atiku is the only one today who is not afraid of Tinubu,” he said. “Every other person cannot face him, including Mr Peter Obi that was used by Atiku [in 2019].”

Wike Will Be Used and Dumped by Tinubu – Dele Momodu

Momodu also predicted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, would eventually be discarded by Tinubu.

“Wike, I have no doubts, they [the presidency] will use him and dump him,” he stated.

Addressing why he does not support Tinubu’s administration despite their past relationship, Momodu explained that he values open political discourse over absolute loyalty.

“Yes, he helped me in the past, but I have also done a lot for him before. He’s a very kindhearted, generous person but politics?” Momodu questioned.

“I cannot stand anything that suggests that your word is law and nobody dares challenging it. Even Baba Awolowo, people argued with him,” he added.