Why I refused to pray with my cellmates - Portable recounts prison experience

I asked one of the cellmates his offence, he said that he was accused of murder so I told him to stand next to me since he hadn't killed anyone.



That's how one person said we should pray together and I said no. How could we pray together, God doesn't answer those kinds of prayers. When it's not like we're in church. One person said he had killed a person, another one had killed two people and another three people. As I haven't killed anyone, our prayers can't work together.