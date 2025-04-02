Why I refused to pray with my cellmates - Portable recounts prison experience

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has shared details about his recent time in prison, recounting the experience of being in a cell with accused criminals.
During his recent interview on The Echooroom Podcast, the singer recalled being thrown into the cell after being arrested for assaulting Ogun state government officials. He narrated how he gave his cellmates money upon his arrival, thus forming a rapport with them.
When I first got to the government, I told them that I'm not crazy. When I got into the cell, cell 4, I blessed my cellmates with money. I didn't carry money into the cell but we were able to withdraw money na.
They normally beat up new people in the cell o, and when I got there the marshall came down from his seat to become the leader somehow. I had to remind myself that this is not my house, I was surrounded by different kinds of men.
Portable recalled a day that his cellmates asked him to join them in prayer, which he refused because he believed that their prayers wouldn't work together. After all, he had never murdered anyone.
I asked one of the cellmates his offence, he said that he was accused of murder so I told him to stand next to me since he hadn't killed anyone.
That's how one person said we should pray together and I said no. How could we pray together, God doesn't answer those kinds of prayers. When it's not like we're in church. One person said he had killed a person, another one had killed two people and another three people. As I haven't killed anyone, our prayers can't work together.
'Bobrisky, you are a man'
The singer also spoke on his rocky relationship with the equally controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, stating that he was God's Angel sent to make him change his ways.
He said, "Bobrisky is my friend and I want him to change that's why I always insult him."
The singer added that the crossdresser's antics are a sin against God.
Why would I give him money? Don't you know that what he is doing is against God? I'm a God-sent angel, stop. Bobrisky needs to stop what he's doing. If you want to be a woman, be a woman. If you want to be a man, be a man. But you're a man, bobrisky.
Portable is set for a showdown in the boxing ring with equally controversial musician, Speed Darlington later this month.
