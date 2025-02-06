Why I can't enroll my children in Nigerian boarding schools - Bovi

Nigerian actor and comedian Bovi has opened up about his reasons for enrolling his children in boarding schools abroad instead of in Nigeria.
Speaking during his recent interview on the Uncolured Podcast, Bovi explained that the decision, while initially accidental with his son, stemmed from his concerns about bullying and the potential negative impact of the Nigerian boarding school system.
My kids don't live in the country anymore; they've been in the UK. At first, it started by accident and my son was in boarding school. I know what boarding school did for me here; it made me street smart.
He emphasised his desire to shield his children from such experiences, stating that he did not want a situation where he'd have to fight another child or his parents for bullying his own child.
I wanted my kids to go to boarding school but I didn't want to put my kids in a school where a fellow student that is at least four years older would tell my child to kneel down or fetch his water or lay his bed or even beat him up. I don't want to fight another person's kid or parents. So for me, I don't like bullying even though people say that's what toughens people up but I don't agree.
Maybe I've always been rebellious but many people crumble under that pressure and it affected them in real life. I decided to not let my children be part of that system. I make sure they're rooted in Nigerian culture though.
Bovi has always been vocal about his stance against corporal punishments for children and general abuse.