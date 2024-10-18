Women control the entertainment industry - Comedian Bovi on women's fight for equality

Speaking during his recent appearance on TVC's Your View, the panel discussed the entertainment industry in Nigeria, highlighting women’s roles in the scene. On the topic of women's opportunities and their fight for equality in the field, the actor asserted that women already dominate the industry.

He explained, “Women need to understand that in areas where they are fighting for equality, sometimes they may have conquered but because they are used to fighting, they don’t know that they’ve won."

“You talk about the entertainment industry and how it can it help women. But I observed 10 or 15 years ago that women actually control the entertainment industry. So what are we talking about?" he added.

Bovi pointed out that women have been influential in shaping the entertainment landscape over the past decade.

He continued, “I’m talking as far back as from the time of Amaka Igwe. The biggest box office hit is a woman, Funke Akindele. The second biggest box office hit is also a woman, Mo Abudu. They are the biggest producers. Bolanle Austin-Peters is one of the biggest producers. Jade Osibero is one of the biggest directors since Kemi Adetiba. The biggest film festival is by Chioma Ode. So what are you saying?"

Listing more names of influential women in the entertainment industry, Bovi asserted that women have already won their fight for equality.

He said, “We also have the likes of Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, and Genevieve Nnaji. So you need to understand that, women are running the entertainment industry. So when I see young girls complaining about male producers demanding sex for roles, I’m like, ‘Yes, it’s true. But who have you cried to? Who have you spoken to? You own the industry."