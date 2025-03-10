Why 2Baba wears my beads on his neck, wrist - Singer's fiancee Natasha

After being accused of using her traditional beads for a spiritual hold over singer 2Baba, his fiancee Natasha Osawaru has now broken her silence on the matter.
In an exclusive interview with Stella Korkus, Natasha debunked the claims made by 2Baba's mother, Rose Idibia, insisting that the beads hold cultural and sentimental value rather than any supernatural influence or 'Juju.'
"Those beads were given to me on my birthday. They represent a princess from a royal family. You know I am from the Igbinedion Royal Family," Natasha explained.
On my last birthday, my mum gave me three nice beads. They call it 'EZENEKA,' which means 'River that never runs dry.' The pearl on his neck was given to me by my granddad. The Queen of England gave it to him when she was alive... You know my granddad was a knight to the Queen of England.
Responding to the allegations that the beads carried spiritual connotations, Natasha dismissed the speculation, affirming that they are merely traditional accessories.
So they are just traditional beads, he liked them and wore them, there is nothing to it and are not diabolical and do not also contain juju.
She further emphasised that 2Baba willingly chose to wear the beads himself, contrary to claims that she imposed them on him
I did not wear them on him, he saw them and liked them and wore them, if you observe you will see that he likes beads a lot and has been wearing several before now...
This comes after 2Baba' mother demanded Natasha to free her son after he proposed to her, asking him to remove the beads she placed on his hands and neck.