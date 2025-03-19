Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo has weighed in on the political crisis in Rivers State, asserting that the situation goes beyond Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was recently suspended by President Tinubu.

While recently addressing the press, she stressed her belief that the recent crisis is a ploy to destabilise the state.

I'll say it over and over, what is going on in Rivers state is not about Fubara. What is going on in Rivers State is a comeback for the economic soul of the state. Someone wants to grab the economic soul of Rivers State.

She went on to highlight what she described as significant achievements under Fubara’s administration, particularly in civil service and infrastructure development.

This is the first time civil servants have been paid the 13th month of every Christmas. For the first time, civil servants have been paid all their salaries. For the first time, there are roads connecting the riverine communities, it had never happened.

Dakubo asserted that Governor Fubara was frustrated at every turn by the government, before this. Her passionate statement resonated with others who shared their opinions on the ongoing crises.

What's going on in River state is not democracy. It's criminality. It's not worse than what happened in Lagos a few days ago. We all knew all they had settled it.

We warned everyone before the election, yet some of them stated they would rather have Tinubu southern president certificate forger Pablo Escobar than AA flulani. Unfortunately, the spoiler is now a verified tiktok influencer.

The actress had earlier voiced her anger regarding President Tinubu's decision to declare a state of emergency in the state.