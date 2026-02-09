FilmOne Entertainment Signs Distribution Deal for Nollywood Thriller, Headless 

#FeaturedPost

FilmOne Entertainment has officially signed a distribution agreement for the highly anticipated Nigerian feature film Headless, marking another significant collaboration within Nigeria’s growing film ecosystem. The signing ceremony, held at the Filmhouse Support Office in Lagos, was attended by filmmaker and Maturion Films CEO, Michael W. Ndiomu, formally sealing the partnership that will bring Headless to cinemas nationwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agreement reflects FilmOne Entertainment’s continued commitment to championing Nigerian stories and ensuring quality local films reach audiences at scale. With FilmOne’s robust distribution network and strategic market reach, Headless is set to screen across multiple cities, giving cinema-goers nationwide the opportunity to experience the film on the big screen.

(L-R) Jay Franklyn Jituboh, Ijeoma Aniebo, Ladun Awobokun, Michael W. Ndiomu and Mojisola Oladapo

Speaking at the signing, Michael W. Ndiomu shared his excitement about the collaboration: “I’m thrilled to be working with FilmOne Entertainment on Headless. Their platform gives the film the visibility and reach it deserves. What makes this project especially personal is the level of commitment on set: the lead actor performed a death-defying stunt himself, without a stunt double. That authenticity translates directly to the screen, and we’re confident audiences will feel it.”

Renowned for its strategic approach to film distribution, FilmOne Entertainment will deploy its extensive cinema network and marketing expertise to maximise the film’s visibility and audience impact across Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also commenting on the partnership, Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment, said: “Headless is a strong and compelling addition to Nigeria’s cinematic landscape. We’re excited to partner with Michael W. Ndiomu to bring this story to audiences across the country and to continue spotlighting the depth of creativity and talent within our local film industry.”

Headless first premiered as the Opening Night Film at AFRIFF 2024, setting the tone for a memorable festival experience. The project is led by producer Michael W. Ndiomu, whose previous work includes the Netflix hit The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi, also distributed by FilmOne Entertainment; further reinforcing a partnership rooted in trust, shared ambition and proven success.