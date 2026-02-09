Advertisement

FilmOne Entertainment Signs Distribution Deal for Nollywood Thriller, Headless 

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 16:25 - 09 February 2026
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

FilmOne Entertainment has officially signed a distribution agreement for the highly anticipated Nigerian feature film Headless, marking another significant collaboration within Nigeria’s growing film ecosystem. The signing ceremony, held at the Filmhouse Support Office in Lagos, was attended by filmmaker and Maturion Films CEO, Michael W. Ndiomu, formally sealing the partnership that will bring Headless to cinemas nationwide.

Advertisement

The agreement reflects FilmOne Entertainment’s continued commitment to championing Nigerian stories and ensuring quality local films reach audiences at scale. With FilmOne’s robust distribution network and strategic market reach, Headless is set to screen across multiple cities, giving cinema-goers nationwide the opportunity to experience the film on the big screen.

(L-R) Jay Franklyn Jituboh, Ijeoma Aniebo, Ladun Awobokun, Michael W. Ndiomu and Mojisola Oladapo 

Speaking at the signing, Michael W. Ndiomu shared his excitement about the collaboration: 

“I’m thrilled to be working with FilmOne Entertainment on Headless. Their platform gives the film the visibility and reach it deserves. What makes this project especially personal is the level of commitment on set: the lead actor performed a death-defying stunt himself, without a stunt double. That authenticity translates directly to the screen, and we’re confident audiences will feel it.” 

Renowned for its strategic approach to film distribution, FilmOne Entertainment will deploy its extensive cinema network and marketing expertise to maximise the film’s visibility and audience impact across Nigeria. 

Advertisement

Also commenting on the partnership, Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment, said:

“Headless is a strong and compelling addition to Nigeria’s cinematic landscape. We’re excited to partner with Michael W. Ndiomu to bring this story to audiences across the country and to continue spotlighting the depth of creativity and talent within our local film industry.” 

Headless first premiered as the Opening Night Film at AFRIFF 2024, setting the tone for a memorable festival experience. The project is led by producer Michael W. Ndiomu, whose previous work includes the Netflix hit The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi, also distributed by FilmOne Entertainment; further reinforcing a partnership rooted in trust, shared ambition and proven success. 

This signing once again underscores FilmOne Entertainment’s role as a key force in Nigeria’s film industry, providing filmmakers with the reach, structure and support needed to connect meaningfully with audiences, while contributing to the continued evolution of Nigerian cinema.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Plastic Waste Is the New Gold — How Recycling Is Creating Opportunity for Young Nigerians
News
09.02.2026
Plastic Waste Is the New Gold — How Recycling Is Creating Opportunity for Young Nigerians
FilmOne Entertainment Signs Distribution Deal for Nollywood Thriller, Headless 
Entertainment
09.02.2026
FilmOne Entertainment Signs Distribution Deal for Nollywood Thriller, Headless 
Here’s How Connecting to Public Wi-Fi Could Put Your Privacy at Risk
Technology
09.02.2026
Here’s How Connecting to Public Wi-Fi Could Put Your Privacy at Risk
Cambridge Returns Legal Ownership of 116 Benin Artefacts to Nigeria
News
09.02.2026
Cambridge Returns Legal Ownership of 116 Benin Artefacts to Nigeria
Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola Installed as Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo 
News
09.02.2026
Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola Installed as Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo 
King Promise & Mr Eazi Announce Career-Defining Joint Project
Music
09.02.2026
King Promise & Mr Eazi Announce Career-Defining Joint Project