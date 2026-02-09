Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola Installed as Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo 

#FeaturedPost

The Orimolusi Palace in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, was aglow with pomp, tradition, and pride on February 5, 2026, as His Royal Majesty Oba Lawrence Jayeoba Adebajo, the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, installed Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo, a title befitting a true son of the soil whose life embodies service, excellence, and unbreakable ties to his roots.

The Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, HRM Oba Lawrence Jayeoba Adebajo (Ojuromi VI) installs Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo on Thursday, February 5, 2025 at Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

The event was a grand spectacle of Yoruba heritage, where dignitaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, and well-wishers converged in colorful attire. Drums echoed, royal blessings flowed, and the atmosphere underscored the profound respect for Alhaji Abinugbola’s transformative impact on the town.

he Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, HRM Oba Lawrence Jayeoba Adebajo (Ojuromi VI) hands over the staff of office to Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, after he was installed as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo on Thursday, February 5, 2025 at Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

A self-made titan in the hides and skins industry, he revolutionised a once-informal sector by pioneering direct container imports, capturing approximately 60% of the national market, and inspiring over 100 locals to engage in large-scale trade. His structured approach: modern offices, warehouses, and professional staffing, elevated the business, drawing educated youth back to their heritage and positioning Ijebu Igbo as a national hub.

Abijaparako of Japara, Oba Abayomi Ogunye handing over the beads of office to Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, the new Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

His philanthropy shines even brighter. Through the Abinugbola Foundation, solely funded by him, he feeds 1,500 people daily during the holy month of Ramadan and disburses ₦150 million annually to support SMEs and petty traders. Plans are underway for a world-class vocational center offering free training and startup equipment, ensuring that poverty does not define the futures of the underserved in this ancient town.

L-R: Iyalaye Oja Anoye, Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, the new Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo, and Iya Egbe Onipomo after the installation of Alhaji Lawal.

The new title honours Alhaji Abinugbola’s inspiration to young people across Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large, particularly his lessons in tenacity, honesty, and community-first leadership. Flanked by his family and well-wishers, including Nollywood celebrities, Alhaji Abinugbola danced joyfully to electrifying performances.

L-R: Balogun of Ijebu Igbo and Fmr. Ogun State Commissioner for Health Dr Babatunde Ipaye, Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, the new Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo, and Chief Sunday Osifeso (behind Alhaji Lawal) following his installation as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo

L-R: Olori Osolo of Ado-Odo; Oba of Ado-Odo, HRM Oba Olusola Idris Osolo (Otenibotemole II); Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, the new Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo; and Oba Osolo’s entourage at the installation of the Olu Omo Ijebu Igbo at the Orimolusi Palace Ijebu Igbo on Thursday, February 5, 2026.