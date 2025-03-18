BREAKING: Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers [VIDEO]

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following the prolonged political crisis that has engulfed the state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, Tinubu announced the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Tinubu stated that the decision was necessary to restore order and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

“We cannot afford to let political instability threaten the peace and governance of Rivers State,” he declared.

The move grants the President sweeping powers to make immediate regulations aimed at securing public order and ensuring the smooth administration of the state.

Under the state of emergency, constitutional procedures are temporarily suspended to enable the federal government to take direct control of governance in the region.

The declaration comes after months of political turbulence in Rivers, with reports of factional disputes within the state government.

The crisis had raised concerns about governance and security, prompting urgent intervention from the presidency.

Tinubu reassured citizens that the emergency measures were a temporary solution to stabilise the state.