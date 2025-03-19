Rivers: Gov Fubara breaks silence after Tinubu's state of emergency declaration

Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has urged residents to remain calm following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and his temporary removal from office.

In a statement personally signed and released on Wednesday, March 19, Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law despite the ongoing political turmoil.

“I address you today with a deep sense of responsibility and calm, as we navigate this unfortunate moment in our state’s political history,” he stated.

“Since assuming office as your governor, we have prioritised the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear state.”

Fubara explained that his administration acted in good faith following President Tinubu’s previous intervention, implementing agreed terms, including reinstating commissioners who had resigned.

He also noted that his government promptly complied with a Supreme Court judgment in an effort to restore normalcy.

“Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, making genuine peace and progress challenging,” he lamented.

Despite political conflicts, Fubara emphasised that governance had continued, salaries were being paid, and projects were progressing.

He reassured the public that Rivers State remained “safe, secure, and peaceful under our watch.”

Following escalating tensions between the governor and state lawmakers, T inubu declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 18.

He suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected House of Assembly members for an initial six-month period.

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas was appointed as the state administrator to oversee governance. Fubara, however, maintained that democracy must be upheld.

“At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding,” he stated.